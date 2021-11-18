 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah and Toronto square off in non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (7-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (9-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors visit Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in a non-conference matchup.

The Jazz have gone 5-2 in home games. Utah averages 110.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Raptors are 5-2 on the road. Toronto leads the league with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

Anunoby is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 42.4 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (rest), Elijah Hughes: out (illness).

Raptors: Chris Boucher: day to day (back), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.