How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah and Toronto square off in non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (7-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (9-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors visit Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in a non-conference matchup.

The Jazz have gone 5-2 in home games. Utah averages 110.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Raptors are 5-2 on the road. Toronto leads the league with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

Anunoby is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 42.4 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (rest), Elijah Hughes: out (illness).

Raptors: Chris Boucher: day to day (back), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf).