How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Washington takes on Utah, looks to end 4-game skid

Washington Wizards (15-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-8, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -11; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup against Utah after losing four straight games.

The Jazz are 10-5 in home games. Utah is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Wizards have gone 7-11 away from home. Washington is 8-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 12 the Jazz won 123-98 led by 28 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 24.9 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Beal is averaging 22.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 104.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).