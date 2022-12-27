How to Watch 2022 First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State Game Live Without Cable

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST, the Utah State Aggies face the Memphis Tigers from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah State Aggies vs. Memphis Tigers

When: Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Sling TV

The Utah State vs. Memphis game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Both teams are looking to end the season with a winning record after losing their regular season finales. Memphis is bowl eligible for the ninth season in a row and will play in their eighth bowl game in that stretch, while Utah State is playing in their 10th bowl game in 12 seasons.

The key matchup in this game will be Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan against Utah State’s strong defense, which allows only 198 passing yards per game. Players to watch include Memphis safety Quindell Johnson, who led the AAC with four interceptions, and Utah State safety Ike Larsen, who has four interceptions, three blocked kicks, and a defensive touchdown.

While the game is on ESPN, it won’t be simulcast on ESPN+ because they don’t air College Football games that are ESPN exclusive telecasts.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Memphis vs. Utah State Game Preview: 6-6 teams Memphis and Utah State in First Responder Bowl

First Responder Bowl: Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Memphis by 7 1/2.

Series record: Memphis leads 4-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

After both teams lost their regular-season finale, the bowl game played on SMU’s campus will determine which finishes with a winning record – and which ends below .500. Memphis is bowl eligible for the ninth season in a row, the longest current streak by a Group of Five team. The Tigers will play their eighth bowl game in that stretch since last season’s Hawaii Bowl was canceled due to COVID issues in the Hawaii program. Utah State is playing in its 10th bowl game in 12 seasons after only six bowls in its first 119 seasons

KEY MATCHUP

Memphis sophomore QB Seth Henigan against Utah State’s defense. The Aggies are 25th nationally allowing only 198 yards passing per game. Henigan has thrown for 3,275 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Only one of Utah State’s opponents has thrown for more than 300 yards, and six were held to 202 or less.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Memphis: Senior safety Quindell Johnson led the American Athletic Conference with four interceptions, along with four pass breakups and 73 tackles.

Utah State: Redshirt freshman safety Ike Larsen is the only player in the nation that has four interceptions, three blocked kicks and a defensive touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah State rebounded from a 1-4 start to get bowl eligible. Memphis began the season 4-1. … Memphis is ranked fifth in the nation for fewest penalties (48 overall, four per game). … The Aggies had to come from behind in five of their victories. … Utah State graduate senior OL Alfred Edwards is set to start his 53rd career game, which will break his tie with Tyler Larsen (2009-13) for the school record. Edwards will be only the third Aggies player ever to appear in four bowl games.