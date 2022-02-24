How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the Utah Utes face the #2 Arizona Wildcats from Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats

The Utah vs. Arizona game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah vs. Arizona on fuboTV?

You can watch the Utah vs. Arizona game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Utah vs. Arizona game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Utah vs. Arizona game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Utah vs. Arizona game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Utah vs. Arizona game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Arizona game.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Arizona game.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Preview: No. 2 Arizona aims for 25th win of season in matchup against Utah

Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-16, 4-13 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Wildcats visit the Utah Utes.

The Utes are 7-6 on their home court. Utah is sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Marco Anthony leads the Utes with 7.6 boards.

The Wildcats are 14-1 in Pac-12 play. Arizona is the top team in the Pac-12 scoring 14.9 fast break points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 82-64 on Jan. 16. Azuolas Tubelis scored 32 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollie Worster is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson is averaging 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Christian Koloko is averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and three blocks for the Wildcats. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.