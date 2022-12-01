 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah Game Live Online on December 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Utah Utes face the #4 Arizona Wildcats. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats

The Utah vs. Arizona game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Can you stream Utah vs. Arizona on Sling TV?

You can watch the Utah vs. Arizona game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV's Orange or Blue Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. Arizona on fuboTV?

You can watch the Utah vs. Arizona game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. Arizona on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. Arizona on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. Arizona on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Utah Game Preview: Ballo leads No. 4 Arizona against Utah after 30-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (6-0) at Utah Utes (5-2)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits the Utah Utes after Oumar Ballo scored 30 points in Arizona’s 81-79 win against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Utes are 4-1 on their home court. Utah leads the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 56.7 points while holding opponents to 33.7% shooting.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. Arizona is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Utes and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.1% for Utah.

Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 19.3 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 19.0 points for Arizona.

