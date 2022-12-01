How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah Game Live Online on December 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Utah Utes face the #4 Arizona Wildcats. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats

The Utah vs. Arizona game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Preview: Ballo leads No. 4 Arizona against Utah after 30-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (6-0) at Utah Utes (5-2)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits the Utah Utes after Oumar Ballo scored 30 points in Arizona’s 81-79 win against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Utes are 4-1 on their home court. Utah leads the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 56.7 points while holding opponents to 33.7% shooting.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. Arizona is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Utes and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.1% for Utah.

Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 19.3 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 19.0 points for Arizona.