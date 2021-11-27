How to Watch BYU vs. Utah Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Utah Utes face the #18 BYU Cougars from Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Utes vs. BYU Cougars

The Utah vs. BYU game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Utah vs. BYU on fuboTV?

You can watch the Utah vs. BYU game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. BYU on Sling TV?

You can watch the Utah vs. BYU game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Utah vs. BYU on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. BYU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. BYU on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. BYU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. BYU on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. BYU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. BYU on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. BYU game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free Through November 29th w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Utah vs. BYU on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. BYU game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

BYU vs. Utah Game Preview: Utah looks for home win vs No. 18 BYU

No. 18 Brigham Young (5-0) vs. Utah (5-0)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its fourth straight win over No. 18 Brigham Young at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The last victory for the Cougars at Utah was a 71-51 win on March 3, 2010.

SQUAD LEADERS: Utah’s Branden Carlson has averaged 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 14.6 points. For the Cougars, Alex Barcello has averaged 18.8 points while Te’Jon Lucas has put up 10 points and five assists.ACCURATE ALEX: Barcello has connected on 51.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Utah has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 55.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Utes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Utah has 49 assists on 80 field goals (61.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Brigham Young has assists on 55 of 100 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.6 percent. The Runnin’ Utes have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game.