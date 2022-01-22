How to Watch USC vs. Utah Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Utah Utes face the #5 USC Trojans from Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans

The Utah vs. USC game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Utah vs. USC on fuboTV?

You can watch the Utah vs. USC game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. USC on Sling TV?

You can watch the Utah vs. USC game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. USC on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. USC on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. USC on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. USC game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. USC on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. USC game.

Can you stream Utah vs. USC on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. USC game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

USC vs. Utah Game Preview: Carlson, Utah Utes to host Mobley and the No. 16 USC Trojans

USC Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (8-10, 1-8 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Mobley and the No. 16 USC Trojans visit Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes in Pac-12 action Saturday.

The Utes are 6-4 in home games. Utah has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans are 5-2 in conference play. USC is second in the Pac-12 scoring 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Chevez Goodwin averaging 10.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Trojans won the last meeting on Dec. 2. Mobley scored 21 points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollie Worster is averaging 7.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Utes. Marco Anthony is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Mobley is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 15.1 points and nine rebounds. Goodwin is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.