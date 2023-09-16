How to Watch Weber State vs. Utah 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, Sept. 16 the No. 12 Utah Utes wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule as they welcome the Weber State Wildcats Rice-Eccles Stadium at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams enter the game undefeated, but this will be a significant step up in competition for the Wildcats as Utah is one of the top contenders to win what will almost assuredly be the final Pac-12 Conference title. This afternoon’s matchup is airing on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Utah Utes vs. Weber State Wildcats

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium | 451 1400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Rice-Eccles Stadium | 451 1400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Utah vs. Weber St. Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Utah and Weber State Game?

The Utah vs. Weber State game will be streaming on the Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Fubo.

How to Watch Utah Utes vs. Weber State Wildcats

How to Watch Utah Utes vs. Weber State Wildcats Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Sling TV?

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Sling TV? Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Fubo?

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Fubo? Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Utah vs. Weber State game on Pac-12 Network ## Can you stream Mississippi State vs. LSU on Sling TV?

You can watch the Mississippi State vs. LSU game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Fubo?

You can watch the Utah vs. Weber State game on Pac-12 Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Weber State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Weber State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Weber State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.