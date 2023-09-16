 Skip to Content
How to Watch Weber State vs. Utah 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

On Saturday, Sept. 16 the No. 12 Utah Utes wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule as they welcome the Weber State Wildcats Rice-Eccles Stadium at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams enter the game undefeated, but this will be a significant step up in competition for the Wildcats as Utah is one of the top contenders to win what will almost assuredly be the final Pac-12 Conference title. This afternoon’s matchup is airing on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Utah Utes vs. Weber State Wildcats

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Utah and Weber State Game?

The Utah vs. Weber State game will be streaming on the Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Fubo.

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Sling TV?

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Fubo?

You can watch the Utah vs. Weber State game on Pac-12 Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Weber State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Weber State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Utah vs. Weber State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Utah vs. Weber State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

