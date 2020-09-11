How to Watch UTEP at Texas Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, September 12th, at 8:00 PM ET, the UTEP Miners face the #14 Texas Longhorns from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
UTEP Miners @ Texas Longhorns
- When: Saturday, September 12th @ 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV
UTEP beat Stephen F. Austin 24-14 in the opener, led by Deion Hankins on the ground. Texas though comes in heavily favored with a strong ground game by committee led by Sam Ehlinger.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV.
