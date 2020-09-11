 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch UTEP at Texas Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 12th, at 8:00 PM ET, the UTEP Miners face the #14 Texas Longhorns from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UTEP Miners @ Texas Longhorns

UTEP beat Stephen F. Austin 24-14 in the opener, led by Deion Hankins on the ground. Texas though comes in heavily favored with a strong ground game by committee led by Sam Ehlinger.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$55$60$55$20$30$30$65
Longhorn Network$80---^
$10		--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $30

Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: Longhorn Network

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $80
Includes: Longhorn Network + 24 Top Cable Channels