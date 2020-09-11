How to Watch UTEP at Texas Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, September 12th, at 8:00 PM ET, the UTEP Miners face the #14 Texas Longhorns from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UTEP beat Stephen F. Austin 24-14 in the opener, led by Deion Hankins on the ground. Texas though comes in heavily favored with a strong ground game by committee led by Sam Ehlinger.

