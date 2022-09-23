 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boise State vs. UTEP Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the UTEP Miners face the Boise State Broncos from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UTEP Miners vs. Boise State Broncos

The UTEP vs. Boise State game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream UTEP vs. Boise State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the UTEP vs. Boise State game on CBS Sports Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UTEP vs. Boise State on fuboTV?

You can watch the UTEP vs. Boise State game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UTEP vs. Boise State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the UTEP vs. Boise State game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UTEP vs. Boise State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UTEP vs. Boise State game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UTEP vs. Boise State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the UTEP vs. Boise State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

UTEP vs. Boise State Live Stream

Boise State vs. UTEP Game Preview

