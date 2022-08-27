How to Watch North Texas vs. UTEP Live Online on August 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the UTEP Miners face the North Texas Mean Green from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Stadium, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UTEP Miners vs. North Texas Mean Green

When: Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: Stadium

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

North Texas faces UTEP as the two Conference USA foes open the 2022 college football season. Last year, North Texas won their last five regular season games, after starting 1-6. UTEP started the season 6-1, but lost 3 of the last four games. This should be a warm-up for the Miners, who face #9 Oklahoma next weekend.

