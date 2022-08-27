 Skip to Content
How to Watch North Texas vs. UTEP Live Online on August 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the UTEP Miners face the North Texas Mean Green from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Stadium, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UTEP Miners vs. North Texas Mean Green

North Texas faces UTEP as the two Conference USA foes open the 2022 college football season. Last year, North Texas won their last five regular season games, after starting 1-6. UTEP started the season 6-1, but lost 3 of the last four games. This should be a warm-up for the Miners, who face #9 Oklahoma next weekend.

Can you stream UTEP vs. North Texas on fuboTV?

You can watch the UTEP vs. North Texas game on Stadium with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UTEP vs. North Texas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the UTEP vs. North Texas game on Stadium with a subscription to YouTube TV + their Sports Extra Add-on. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UTEP vs. North Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the UTEP vs. North Texas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UTEP vs. North Texas on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the UTEP vs. North Texas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UTEP vs. North Texas on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the UTEP vs. North Texas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream UTEP vs. North Texas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the UTEP vs. North Texas game.

Can you stream UTEP vs. North Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the UTEP vs. North Texas game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Stadium

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Stadium

North Texas vs. UTEP Game Preview

