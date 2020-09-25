How to Watch UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee on CBS Sports Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Friday, September 25, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT, the UTSA Roadrunners face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
UTSA Roadrunners vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- When: Friday, September 25, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|CBS Sports Network
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•