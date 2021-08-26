How to Watch ‘Vacation Friends’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Before summer officially comes to an end, there’s one more fun and raunchy comedy to stream. Vacation Friends features the story of two couples who unexpectedly become friends while on vacation and the chaos that ensues. In the US, Vacation Friends will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting Friday, August 27. International audiences can stream the new movie on Star on Disney+. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch Vacation Friends

About Vacation Friends

In Vacation Friends, a straight-laced pair, Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji), goes on a vacation to Mexico. While they’re there, they meet a wild couple, Ron and Kyla (John Cena and Meredith Hagner). On vacation, Marcus and Emily decide to let loose and get a little bit crazy with their new friends. Then, they head back home to prepare for their upcoming wedding. Months later, Ron and Kyla show up at Marcus and Emily’s wedding uninvited, causing chaos on their special day.

This is the first time a 20th Century Studios film has had a global release. The movie was directed by Clay Tarver and produced by Timothy M. Bourne and Todd Garner. It was written by John Francis Daley, Jonathan M. Goldstein, Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, and Clay Tarver.

On Which Devices Can You Stream Vacation Friends on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

