How to Watch the Val Kilmer Documentary ‘Val’ Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

From fighting crime in Gotham City and a showdown at the O.K. Corral to singing lead with The Doors, Actor Val Kilmer has been to many places and lived many lives over his colorful career. At the age of 61 and recovering from throat cancer, Kilmer is taking a look back through his life. Relive the glory days of this iconic actor in the fascinating documentary Val starting Friday, August 6 with a $8.99 / month subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

Two tracheotomies have handicapped his voice, but Val Kilmer’s words have never been stronger. ‘Val’ is more than just a look back at the glory days of a decorated actor. It runs deeper than a mere jaunt through memory lane, candidly discussing the successes and failures of the acting trade since his debut performances of the 1980s.

This bitterness of Val’s reflection is an eye-opening one, and questions whether actors in the past and present have ever been treated as more than a means to an end. Unfiltered and unscripted, Val shatters the illusion of Hollywood fame and luxury with a truth that’s profoundly tragic: Fighting to talk around a breathing tube isn’t all that dissimilar from his career of trying to be heard through vapid, soul-crushing roles. Hear the man’s story on Amazon Prime Video Friday, August 6.

