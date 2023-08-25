 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFHS Network

How to Watch Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

Colorado high school football fans know that Valor Christian and Regis Jesuit are two of the top programs in the state. Regis Jesuit will face Valor Christian on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. MT on NFHS Network. It’s a showdown in the Rockies, and fans can watch the game with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit High School Football Game

About Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit High School Football Game

The Valor Christian Eagles are from Highlands Ranch, a suburb of Denver. The team is the top high school football program in the state, having been to eight state championship games in the past decade, and winning four. Quarterback Asher Weiner looks to lead the team to the playoffs once again this season, but they’ll have to play well in the regular season to get there!

The Regis Jesuit Raiders of Aurora, CO also made last year’s 5A state playoffs, and the team will face nine of the same opponents this year. Quarterback Nicco Marchiol will attempt to lead his team to a better finish than their 6-4 record a season ago, and that will start with a potential victory over Valor Christian.

Can You Watch Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit High School Football Game for Free?

Not this week. The game will be available to stream only on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit High School Football Game on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    Sign Up
    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com

Watch Highlights of Valor Christian's 2022 State Championship Appearance

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.