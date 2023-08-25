How to Watch Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Colorado high school football fans know that Valor Christian and Regis Jesuit are two of the top programs in the state. Regis Jesuit will face Valor Christian on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. MT on NFHS Network. It’s a showdown in the Rockies, and fans can watch the game with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. MT.

Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. MT. Location: Regis Jesuit Football Field | 6300 S Lewiston Way, Aurora, Arapahoe County, Colo.

Regis Jesuit Football Field | 6300 S Lewiston Way, Aurora, Arapahoe County, Colo. TV: NFHS Network.

NFHS Network. Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

The Valor Christian Eagles are from Highlands Ranch, a suburb of Denver. The team is the top high school football program in the state, having been to eight state championship games in the past decade, and winning four. Quarterback Asher Weiner looks to lead the team to the playoffs once again this season, but they’ll have to play well in the regular season to get there!

The Regis Jesuit Raiders of Aurora, CO also made last year’s 5A state playoffs, and the team will face nine of the same opponents this year. Quarterback Nicco Marchiol will attempt to lead his team to a better finish than their 6-4 record a season ago, and that will start with a potential victory over Valor Christian.

Not this week. The game will be available to stream only on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial to new or existing customers.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up nfhsnetwork.com NFHS Network Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations. Sign Up $11.99 / month nfhsnetwork.com