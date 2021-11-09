How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver hosts Anaheim after Miller's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (6-4-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-6-1, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -159, Ducks +135; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit Vancouver after J.T. Miller scored two goals in the Canucks’ 6-3 victory against the Stars.

The Canucks are 1-1-1 against the rest of their division. Vancouver is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Miller with 0.8.

The Ducks are 1-1-1 against opponents in the Pacific. Anaheim has scored 42 goals and ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Troy Terry leads the team with eight.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Canucks with five goals, adding nine assists and recording 14 points. Quinn Hughes has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Terry has 14 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling six assists for the Ducks. Ryan Getzlaf has nine assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).