How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver hosts Anaheim after overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (23-19-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (23-21-6, sixth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts the Anaheim Ducks after the Canucks took down San Jose 5-4 in overtime.

The Canucks are 6-3-5 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Ducks are 11-14-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Dec. 29, Vancouver won 2-1. J.T. Miller recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Canucks with 18 goals, adding 32 assists and collecting 50 points. Brock Boeser has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 42 points, scoring 25 goals and collecting 17 assists. Sam Steel has four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).

Ducks: None listed.