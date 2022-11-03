How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. Since Bally Sports Socal isn’t on Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, or Sling, these are your only ways to watch Ducks games this season.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver takes on Anaheim following Horvat's 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (2-6-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks after Bo Horvat’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Canucks’ 5-2 loss.

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and went 13-6-7 in Pacific Division play last season. The Canucks had a +15 goal differential last season, scoring 246 goals while allowing 231.

Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall and went 11-12-3 in Pacific Division play last season. The Ducks had a 21.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 219 chances.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).