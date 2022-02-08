 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Plus and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona Plus and Fox Sports Arizona Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver plays Arizona, looks to break home skid

Arizona Coyotes (11-30-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-20-6, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Arizona looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Canucks are 12-10-5 against conference opponents. Vancouver is fifth in the Western Conference with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The Coyotes are 4-10-1 against opponents from the Central. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 25.8 shots per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with a plus-10 in 45 games this season. J.T. Miller has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 17 goals and has 38 points. Nick Schmaltz has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).

Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

