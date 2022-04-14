How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Coyotes face the Canucks on 4-game skid

Arizona Coyotes (22-46-5, eighth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (36-28-10, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona comes into the matchup against Vancouver as losers of four in a row.

The Canucks are 22-14-7 in conference matchups. Vancouver leads the Western Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller averaging 0.8.

The Coyotes are 13-27-3 in Western Conference play. Arizona averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 7, Vancouver won 5-1. Alex Chiasson scored a team-high two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat leads the Canucks with 31 goals, adding 21 assists and collecting 52 points. Elias Pettersson has 16 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with a plus-three in 67 games this season. Nick Schmaltz has five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (upper body), Brock Boeser: day to day (arm), Tanner Pearson: out (upper body).

Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).