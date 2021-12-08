How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins

When: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Boston takes road win streak into matchup with Vancouver

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (12-8-1, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-15-2, eighth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +129, Bruins -151; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hits the road against Vancouver looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Canucks are 4-7-1 at home. Vancouver averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Bruins have gone 5-4-0 away from home. Boston is 25th in the Eastern Conference with 36.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 28, Boston won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with nine goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 25 points. Conor Garland has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Charlie McAvoy leads the Bruins with a plus-four in 20 games this season. David Pastrnak has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Bruins: Jakub Zboril: day to day (lower body).