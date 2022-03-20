How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Buffalo visits Vancouver after shutout win

Buffalo Sabres (21-33-8, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (30-26-7, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -222, Sabres +183; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Vancouver after the Sabres shut out Calgary 1-0. Dustin Tokarski earned the victory in the net for Buffalo after recording 24 saves.

The Canucks are 14-13-4 at home. Vancouver is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller with 0.8.

The Sabres have gone 10-17-4 away from home. Buffalo averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. John Hayden leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

Buffalo defeated Vancouver 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Canucks with 49 assists and has 73 points this season. Bo Horvat has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Alex Tuch leads the Sabres with a plus-four in 30 games this season. Tage Thompson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Sabres: Casey Fitzgerald: out (upper body).