How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Flames play the Canucks, seek 11th straight victory

Calgary Flames (30-13-6, first in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (24-22-6, sixth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary comes into a matchup against Vancouver as winners of 10 straight games.

The Canucks are 7-4-5 against opponents in the Pacific. Vancouver averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Flames are 7-5-1 against Pacific opponents. Calgary ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Andrew Mangiapane with 25.

In their last meeting on Jan. 29, Calgary won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 18 goals, adding 35 assists and collecting 53 points. Elias Pettersson has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Johnny Gaudreau has 64 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 44 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has nine goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Flames: 10-0-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Kyle Burroughs: out (ribs), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).

Flames: None listed.