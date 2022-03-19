How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames

When: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Canucks to host Gaudreau and the Flames

Calgary Flames (37-16-8, first in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (30-25-7, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup against Vancouver. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 79 points, scoring 27 goals and recording 52 assists.

The Canucks are 8-4-5 against the rest of their division. Vancouver is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller with 0.8.

The Flames are 17-9-3 in conference matchups. Calgary averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 69 total minutes.

Vancouver defeated Calgary 7-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 24. Miller scored two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Canucks with a plus-13 in 57 games this season. Miller has 20 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 30 goals and has 63 points. Gaudreau has 14 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.