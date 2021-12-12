How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Canucks take on the Hurricanes, aim for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (19-6-1, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (11-15-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +108, Hurricanes -128; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Canucks take on Carolina.

The Canucks are 6-7-1 at home. Vancouver ranks second in the Western Conference with 33.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The Hurricanes have gone 12-3-1 away from home. Carolina has scored 84 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 15.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with nine goals and has 27 points. Conor Garland has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Aho has 32 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).