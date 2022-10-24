 Skip to Content
How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on October 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. Since Bally Sports South is no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Canes games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Sabres visit the Kraken after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (2-3-2, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Seattle Kraken after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle went 27-49-6 overall and 16-22-3 at home a season ago. The Kraken had a -71 goal differential last season, scoring 213 goals while allowing 284.

Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall and a 15-21-5 record in road games last season. Goalies for the Sabres averaged 29.5 saves per game last season while conceding 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Yanni Gourde: out (personal).

Sabres: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (lower-body), Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body).

