 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago+----

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Chicago visits Vancouver after DeBrincat's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks (5-10-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-10-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -134, Blackhawks +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Chicago after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Canucks are 4-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver is 27th in the NHL with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Blackhawks are 3-5-0 in Western Conference play. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging only 4.1 assists per game. Seth Jones leads the team with 13 total assists.

Vancouver took down Chicago 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with seven goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 19 points. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Patrick Kane has 17 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 11 assists for the Blackhawks. DeBrincat has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.