How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Chicago visits Vancouver after DeBrincat's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks (5-10-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-10-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -134, Blackhawks +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Chicago after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Canucks are 4-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver is 27th in the NHL with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Blackhawks are 3-5-0 in Western Conference play. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging only 4.1 assists per game. Seth Jones leads the team with 13 total assists.

Vancouver took down Chicago 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with seven goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 19 points. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Patrick Kane has 17 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 11 assists for the Blackhawks. DeBrincat has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.