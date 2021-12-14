How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Blue Jackets visit the Canucks after overtime win

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-11-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-15-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -153, Blue Jackets +128; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Vancouver Canucks after the Blue Jackets took down Seattle 5-4 in overtime.

The Canucks are 7-7-1 at home. Vancouver averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets have gone 5-8-0 away from home. Columbus ranks ninth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

Columbus defeated Vancouver 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with nine goals and has 28 points. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Gregory Hofmann leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-six in 23 games this season. Max Domi has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.