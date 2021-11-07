 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Dallas visits Vancouver after overtime victory

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars (4-4-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-6-1, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -111, Stars -109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Dallas after the Stars took down Calgary 4-3 in overtime.

Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-12-3 at home. The Canucks were called for 216 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

Dallas went 23-19-14 overall and 10-12-6 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Stars scored 37 power play goals with a 23.6% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

