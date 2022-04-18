 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars

In , the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Extra≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver faces Dallas, looks for 4th straight home win

Dallas Stars (43-27-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (37-28-10, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Dallas looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Canucks are 23-14-7 in conference games. Vancouver has scored 221 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Bo Horvat leads the team with 31.

The Stars are 14-8-3 against opponents from the Central. Dallas has scored 215 goals and is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jason Robertson leads the team with 36.

Vancouver knocked off Dallas 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 26. Elias Pettersson scored two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Myers leads the Canucks with a plus-19 in 75 games this season. Pettersson has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Joe Pavelski has 74 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 47 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (upper body), Brock Boeser: day to day (arm), Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Bo Horvat: out (lower body).

Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.