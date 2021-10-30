How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Edmonton Oilers visit Vancouver to play the Canucks

By The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (5-1-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-4-1, fourth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +117, Oilers -139; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall with a 13-12-3 record at home a season ago. Goalies for the Canucks compiled a .900 save percentage while allowing 3.1 goals on 33.2 shots per game last season.

Edmonton went 35-19-2 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 19-7-2 on the road. Goalies for the Oilers allowed 2.7 goals on 30.6 shots per game last season.

In their last meeting on Oct. 13, Edmonton won 3-2.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.