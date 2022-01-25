How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Edmonton visits Vancouver after Bouchard's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (19-16-2, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-19-4, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Edmonton after Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the Oilers’ 5-3 win over the Flames.

The Canucks are 10-9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Oilers are 9-2-0 against Pacific teams. Edmonton is 10th in the league recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, Edmonton won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat leads the Canucks with 13 goals and has 23 points. J.T. Miller has 7 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 28 goals and has 58 points. Brendan Perlini has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Oilers: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), J.T. Miller: out (health and safety protocols), Bo Horvat: out (health and safety protocols), Conor Garland: day to day (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (health and safety protocols).

Oilers: Ilya Konovalov: out (covid-19), Slater Koekkoek: out (covid-19), Kyle Turris: out (covid-19), Zach Hyman: out (covid-19).