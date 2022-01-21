How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Florida visits Vancouver after shutout win

Florida Panthers (27-8-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-18-3, sixth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +138, Panthers -163; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Florida after the Panthers shut out Edmonton 6-0. Sergei Bobrovsky earned the victory in the net for Florida after recording 40 saves.

The Canucks are 8-7-1 at home. Vancouver ranks 31st in the league with 32.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Panthers have gone 6-5-5 away from home. Florida averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Ryan Lomberg leads the team serving 50 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 11, Florida won 5-2. Sam Reinhart scored a team-high two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 39 total points for the Canucks, 12 goals and 27 assists. Quinn Hughes has nine assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 17 goals and has 32 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has five goals and 16 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging 5.7 goals, 9.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), Bo Horvat: out (health and safety protocols), Conor Garland: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Gustav Forsling: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).