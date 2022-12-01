How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on December 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on its home ice. The Canucks have a 2-3-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Florida has a 9-6-1 record overall and a 4-7-1 record on the road. The Panthers are 3-3-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won 2-1 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 17 goals and seven assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 10 goals and 19 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Panthers: 3-4-3, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness).