How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Vancouver after Kempe's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings (10-9-4, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-15-2, eighth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -136, Kings +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Los Angeles after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-1 victory over the Oilers.

The Canucks are 1-3-2 in division matchups. Vancouver averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Kings are 2-1-1 against Pacific teams. Los Angeles is 27th in the Western Conference with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 24 games this season. J.T. Miller has 6 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Anze Kopitar has 24 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 16 assists for the Kings. Kempe has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols), Blake Lizotte: out (covid-19).