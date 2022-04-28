How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Kings face the Kraken on 4-game win streak

Los Angeles Kings (43-27-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-47-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +152, Kings -181; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Seattle.

The Kraken are 13-34-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the NHL shooting 28.8 shots per game.

The Kings are 11-10-3 against division opponents. Los Angeles is 32nd in the league with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

Seattle took down Los Angeles 6-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 48 total points for the Kraken, 26 goals and 22 assists. Jordan Eberle has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 34 goals and has 53 points. Phillip Danault has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.