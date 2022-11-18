 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Vancouver after Moore's hat trick

Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks after Trevor Moore’s hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers in the Kings’ 3-1 win.

Vancouver is 2-1-0 against the Pacific Division and 5-9-3 overall. The Canucks have conceded 69 goals while scoring 58 for a -11 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 10-7-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have gone 2-5-0 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Canucks won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 10 goals and six assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has 10 goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Vilardi has 10 goals and five assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Vasily Podkolzin: day to day (face), Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

