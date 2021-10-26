How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Wild vs. Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver hosts Minnesota after Horvat's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (4-1-0, second in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-2-1, third in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -109, Wild -111; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Vancouver after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 4-2 victory against the Kraken.

Vancouver finished 23-29-4 overall and 13-12-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Canucks averaged 2.6 goals on 29.1 shots per game last season.

Minnesota went 35-16-5 overall and 14-11-3 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Wild averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.