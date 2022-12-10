Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on December 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Canucks in action against the Wild after overtime win

Minnesota Wild (13-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-12-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -115, Canucks -104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Minnesota Wild after the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-5 in overtime.

Vancouver is 12-12-3 overall and 5-6-1 in home games. The Canucks have a 3-3-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota has a 6-5-1 record in road games and a 13-10-2 record overall. The Wild are 3-6-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body).