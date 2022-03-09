How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver plays non-conference foe Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (15-34-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (28-23-6, sixth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal plays Vancouver for a non-conference matchup.

The Canucks are 12-10-3 at home. Vancouver ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Canadiens are 7-17-6 in road games. Montreal averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

Vancouver defeated Montreal 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Myers leads the Canucks with a plus-14 in 57 games this season. J.T. Miller has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Josh Anderson leads the Canadiens with 15 goals and has 24 points. Cole Caufield has 13 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle), Jake Evans: day to day (upper body).