How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Canucks host the Predators after overtime win

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (5-5-0, fifth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-5-1, sixth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -121, Predators +101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts the Nashville Predators after the Canucks took down New York 3-2 in overtime.

Vancouver finished 23-29-4 overall a season ago while going 13-12-3 at home. The Canucks were called for 216 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

Nashville finished 31-23-2 overall with a 13-13-2 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Predators were called for 208 penalties last season averaging 3.7 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes per game.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: unknown (upper body).