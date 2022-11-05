 Skip to Content
How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports South, this is your only way to watch Predators games this season.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Canucks host the Predators after Horvat's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (3-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-6-2, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Nashville Predators after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 at home a season ago. The Canucks scored 58 power-play goals last season on 247 total chances (3.0 chances per game).

Nashville went 45-30-7 overall and 20-17-6 on the road last season. The Predators had a 24.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 63 goals on 258 chances.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

