How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: New Jersey visits Vancouver following shootout win

New Jersey Devils (22-32-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (29-24-7, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits the Vancouver Canucks after the Devils defeated Anaheim 2-1 in a shootout.

The Canucks are 13-11-4 at home. Vancouver averages 8.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 52 total minutes.

The Devils are 8-18-2 on the road. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 28, New Jersey won 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 46 assists and has 69 points this season. Quinn Hughes has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jesper Bratt has 55 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.3 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (lower body).