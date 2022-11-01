How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG and MSG2, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. These are your only ways to stream Devils games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Canucks take on the Devils after Horvat's 2-goal showing

New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in home games last season. The Canucks scored 246 total goals last season (3.0 per game on 32.0 shots per game).

New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 11-26-4 on the road last season. The Devils scored 3.0 goals per game last season while giving up 3.7 per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes: out (undisclosed), Riley Stillman: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: out (undisclosed).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper-body).