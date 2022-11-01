 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG and MSG2, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. These are your only ways to stream Devils games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
MSG2≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG and MSG2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG and MSG2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Canucks take on the Devils after Horvat's 2-goal showing

New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in home games last season. The Canucks scored 246 total goals last season (3.0 per game on 32.0 shots per game).

New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 11-26-4 on the road last season. The Devils scored 3.0 goals per game last season while giving up 3.7 per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes: out (undisclosed), Riley Stillman: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: out (undisclosed).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.