How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders

When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

In New York and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver plays non-conference foe New York

New York Islanders (16-17-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-20-6, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -102, Islanders -118; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver plays New York in a non-conference matchup.

The Canucks are 9-8-3 at home. Vancouver averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Islanders are 7-7-3 on the road. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.8 shots per game.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 46 total points for the Canucks, 16 goals and 30 assists. Elias Pettersson has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 28 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists. Brock Nelson has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (health and safety protocols), Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Quinn Hughes: out (covid-19).

Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).