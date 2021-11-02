How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers

When: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG.

New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver plays New York on 3-game home skid

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (6-2-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-5-1, eighth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +105, Rangers -126; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver takes on New York looking to break its three-game home skid.

Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-12-3 at home. The Canucks averaged 2.6 goals on 29.1 shots per game last season.

New York went 27-23-6 overall and 13-12-3 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Rangers averaged 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists per game last season.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canucks: Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.