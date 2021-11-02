 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver plays New York on 3-game home skid

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (6-2-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-5-1, eighth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +105, Rangers -126; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver takes on New York looking to break its three-game home skid.

Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-12-3 at home. The Canucks averaged 2.6 goals on 29.1 shots per game last season.

New York went 27-23-6 overall and 13-12-3 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Rangers averaged 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists per game last season.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canucks: Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.