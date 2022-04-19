How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Miller, Canucks to host the Senators

Ottawa Senators (28-41-7, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (38-28-10, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -247, Senators +201; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: J.T. Miller and Vancouver take on Ottawa. Miller is 10th in the NHL with 91 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 62 assists.

The Canucks are 18-14-6 on their home ice. Vancouver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 32.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Senators have gone 15-20-3 away from home. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

Vancouver beat Ottawa 6-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Myers leads the Canucks with a plus-19 in 75 games this season. Elias Pettersson has 11 goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Mathieu Joseph leads the Senators with a plus-eight in 11 games this season. Tkachuk has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Bo Horvat: out (lower body).

Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (undisclosed), Colin White: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Murray: out (neck).