 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia+----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

Flyers vs. Canucks Game Preview: Flyers visit the Canucks after Atkinson's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (3-1-1, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-3-1, fourth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -118, Flyers -102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Vancouver Canucks after Cam Atkinson scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-3 victory over the Oilers.

Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall and 13-12-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Canucks scored 27 power play goals on 155 power play opportunities last season.

Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall and 13-11-4 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Flyers averaged 30.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.9 goals per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 15, Vancouver won 5-4.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.
Flyers: Ryan Ellis: day to day (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.