How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Pittsburgh faces Vancouver, aims to break 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-8-5, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-14-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +118, Penguins -141; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup with Vancouver after losing three in a row.

The Canucks are 3-6-1 at home. Vancouver averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The Penguins have gone 5-3-3 away from home. Pittsburgh serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Sam Lafferty leads them averaging 1.0.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Pittsburgh won 4-1. Brock McGinn recorded a team-high 2 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 23 games this season. J.T. Miller has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 10 goals and has 20 points. Sidney Crosby has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Penguins: Brian Boyle: day to day (upper-body).

