How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on October 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Customers in Pittsburgh, can watch the Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. With fuboTV, you can also watch games that air on ESPN and can get NHL Network as part of their Sports Plus Add-on.

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

No, you can’t watch this Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game with Hulu Live TV, since they don’t carry AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. During the NHL season, Hulu Live TV will carry games that air on ESPN, TNT, ESPN+, and select NBC Sports RSNs.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Canucks host the Penguins following Mikheyev's 2-goal performance

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-5-2, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -159, Canucks +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Ilya Mikheyev’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Canucks’ 5-4 win.

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and a 20-14-7 record in home games last season. The Canucks committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 8.0 penalty minutes per game last season.

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 in road games last season. The Penguins scored 50 power-play goals last season on 248 chances for a 20.2% success rate.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes: out (undisclosed), Riley Stillman: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jake Guentzel: day to day (upper body), Jason Zucker: day to day (undisclosed).